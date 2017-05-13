Lying in bed with an Apple iPad after too little sleep, thinking about breakfast

Eyes: well-reasoned and detailed article explaining why the deputy attorney general must resign

Eyes: snarky comment reacting to a quoted tweet I cannot see because I blocked the quoted account in a fit of performative outrage weeks earlier

Eyes: beautiful and disturbing work of satire in which the author adopts the persona of a member of the Republican Party who has been bitten by a giant spider

Eyes: extreme closeup of a fiery-throated hummingbird’s brilliant gorget

Eyes: aesthetic post featuring a shelf of books overgrown by a succulent plant, all the books backwards on the shelf with titles concealed except one, The Night of Long Knives

Fingers: …

