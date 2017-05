Lichen by MellowCat



Lichen Closeup by MellowCat

mellowcat-artist:

Otherworldly Beauty II

Lichen on an old apple tree. This one is about 1″ across. Help in identifying is welcome.

New Jersey, January 25, 2017.

Photos by @mellowcat-artist, all rights reserved.

Rebloggers please do not delete captions or credits. Thanks.