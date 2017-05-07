I’m in shock

the-eldest-woman-on:

A friend of mine passed away this morning. She was 31. I got the call from her partner while I was at work, and eventually left and made my way to their house to help as best I could. She essentially died of being poor in America. She was sick but didn’t want to spend the money to go to a doctor or clinic without health insurance. This morning she was struggling to get ready to go to a job she had just started. She had difficulty breathing and then was unresponsive. They think she died of heart failure before the ambulance got her to the hospital.

And because she and her boyfriend were registered domestic partners not married, the state doesn’t recognize him as family. So they’re won’t release her body to him. So he can’t start planning arrangements. Meanwhile, the biological family that she is estranged from, in a distant state, that she sued to become an emancipated minor from, they have all the rights.

Of course she didn’t have a will, and the house they shared is owned in her name only. This is all so unbelievably fucked up I can’t even begin to process it. He’s devastated having suddenly lost his partner and things are just going to get worse as it all gets sorted out.