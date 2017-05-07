I’m in shock
A friend of mine passed away this morning. She was 31. I got the call from her partner while I was at work, and eventually left and made my way to their house to help as best I could. She essentially died of being poor in America. She was sick but didn’t want to spend the money to go to a doctor or clinic without health insurance. This morning she was struggling to get ready to go to a job she had just started. She had difficulty breathing and then was unresponsive. They think she died of heart failure before the ambulance got her to the hospital.
And because she and her boyfriend were registered domestic partners not married, the state doesn’t recognize him as family. So they’re won’t release her body to him. So he can’t start planning arrangements. Meanwhile, the biological family that she is estranged from, in a distant state, that she sued to become an emancipated minor from, they have all the rights.
Of course she didn’t have a will, and the house they shared is owned in her name only. This is all so unbelievably fucked up I can’t even begin to process it. He’s devastated having suddenly lost his partner and things are just going to get worse as it all gets sorted out.
You know how there’s that thing going around about that guy from Idaho saying no one ever died from not having insurance? This post is from four and a half years ago when one of my very close friends did just that.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2qPaEwd.
Tags: politics, the thing I want most in the world today, is that the legacy of the passage by house republicans, of the ahca, is so much outrage, that these previously unthinkable things, come to pass:, every town hall is filled with angry people, demanding single payer/medicare for all, every democrat who does not sign on as cosponsor, of single-payer/medicare for all, is primaried in 2018, the wave election of 2018 is a tsunami, the newly democratic house and senate, immediately send single payer/medicare for all, to the president's desk, he signs it in terror, or vetoes it only to be immediately overridden, i'm done with being reasonable, sorry health insurers, you're gonna need to find a new line of work, sorry doctors who want the country to be sick, so you can make 600k a year, you're gonna need to become stockbrokers.