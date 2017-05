kerryrenaissance:

weavemama: when u realize people have been protesting against trump and his shitty ass policies from the day he got in office to his 100th day……….. Let’s keep it up until the day he’s gone.

And on the day he’s gone those of us who’ve made it that far get to march one more time. A spontaneous march in every town, on every street.

