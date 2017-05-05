« camillavirgil replied to your photoset: loveofromance: What of your mother? …
copperbadge: 220-221b-whateverittakes replied to your post “*shakes fist at you* Your description of…

copperbadge:

220-221b-whateverittakes replied to your post “*shakes fist at you* Your description of otamatones sounding like…”

MY HUSBAND IS BUYING ME ONE FOR MOTHERS DAY.

I’m seriously considering getting one for my stepfather for father’s day. Like. What do you get for the man who needs nothing? AN OTAMATONE. 

rosiedeplume replied to your post “coppersunshine replied to your post “Me: You know it sucks, I only…”

I made the mistake of sending the video to my husband. Did you know someone did a cover of My Heart Will Go On with one of those things? It sounds like people are squeezing midi geese.

They do seem, generally, to be what a computer synthesized, very angry duck would sound like. 

dignitywhatdignity replied to your post “memprime replied to your photo “May is national hamburger month. So…”

Ave Maria: https://youtu.be/QiT37yZzq_M

I considered sharing that one, but it doesn’t really show how they’re played, and honestly this one almost sounds kind of good….

