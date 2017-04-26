Who should you fight Part 4: Webseries World

propitlikeithot:

@marykatewiles : actually the sweetest human. Why would you fight? You monster…

@seanpersaud : fight alone and while not in character as E. Poe. Avoid ravens.

@sineadpersaud : sure, why not? Only a 99.99% you’ll end up in a full body cast, but your choice.

Hartgracesarah: you’d be best off having her on your side

@unacaritafeliz : can kill you with sarcasm alone if she tried. Math nerd. You can fight and probably win but beware her knowledge of mathematics to gain a playing advantage over you. Also an Aussie.

@tawnypixie : does all the production things. Of everyone in this list, you really don’t wanna fight her.

@orangepenguino : also a production side person. Often teams up with tawnypixie in which case you should run

@microbrien : just don’t fight; this dude just wants to chill haven’t seen him around lately though…

@erinwert : is a nurse. can kill you and literally no one would know. You’ll win the battle but not the war.

@lies : really?