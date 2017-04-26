Who should you fight Part 4: Webseries World

unacaritafeliz:

lies: unacaritafeliz: propitlikeithot: @marykatewiles : actually the sweetest human. Why would you fight? You monster…

@seanpersaud : fight alone and while not in character as E. Poe. Avoid ravens.

@sineadpersaud : sure, why not? Only a 99.99% you’ll end up in a full body cast, but your choice.

Hartgracesarah: you’d be best off having her on your side

@unacaritafeliz : can kill you with sarcasm alone if she tried. Math nerd. You can fight and probably win but beware her knowledge of mathematics to gain a playing advantage over you. Also an Aussie.

@tawnypixie : does all the production things. Of everyone in this list, you really don’t wanna fight her.

@orangepenguino : also a production side person. Often teams up with tawnypixie in which case you should run

@microbrien : just don’t fight; this dude just wants to chill haven’t seen him around lately though…

@erinwert : is a nurse. can kill you and literally no one would know. You’ll win the battle but not the war.

@lies : really? I’m not sure I’m worthy enough to be on here, but I’m guaranteed the easiest person to fight. Like I say “fight me” a lot but, like, you’d definitely win if you did. You should def. fight me. You’ll win every time. I have been in exactly one physical fistfight (where I was arguably the instigator, and fought back when punches started flying). It was in 1976. My opponent was a 7th grader named Rob; I was the lofty 8th grader. We were playing flag football at P.E. and I was blocking him (or he was blocking me; don’t remember) and we just kept going and escalated after the play ended. For the record: I immediately lost. If John and I fight each other we have would probably both lose, somehow.

I think the fight would instantly devolve into mutual compliments, tea, and cookies. In which case we could both claim to have lost, but honestly, we’d both know we’d actually won.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2oxJhZX.