nanonaturalist: nanonaturalist: I am too excited by the babies…

nanonaturalist:

nanonaturalist:

I am too excited by the babies coming to sit on these. Look at these brand new precious butterfly babies. All these photos were taken TODAY.

Tawny emperor caterpillars
April 25, 2017

More baby pictures! Top photo was last night (April 25th) before I went to bed, bottom photo was this morning (April 26) before I left for work. Didn’t bring the babies with me because I have a long day and I don’t think I can bring a mason jar full of larvae into a concert with me, so I made sure to fill the jar with fresh hackberry leaves because BABIES ARE HUNGRY!!!

