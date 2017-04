“Do not let me hear

Of the wisdom of old men, but rather of their folly,

Their fear of fear and frenzy, their fear of possession,

Of belonging to another, or to others, or to God.

The only wisdom we can hope to acquire

Is the wisdom of humility: humility is endless.”

– T. S. Eliot, The Four Quartets: East Coker – II (via of-a-toast-and-tea)

