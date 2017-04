dendroica:

Ice-Coated Cattail Slough at Sunset (via USFWS Mountain-Prairie) Christmas Day rains eventually turned to snow, but not before they coated everything with ice in the Kulm Wetland Management District, North Dakota. One can imagine this would make it tough for pheasants, grouse, and other wildlife to find food. Photo Credit: Krista Lundgren/USFWS

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pfAXgB.