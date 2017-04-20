Science March on Saturday!

anonsally:

Please find out where and when the science march(es) in your area will happen, and then go participate!

This is extremely important. While there is certainly some problematic science out there, our current government is now wilfully denying facts (e.g. about climate change) even in the face of overwhelming consensus on the part of experts.

We need to do everything we can to resist, and we must support science as a basis for policy. When the people in power prefer “alternative facts” (a.k.a. lies), we must say no.

This march is not just for scientists! It is for everyone who believes that science is worthwhile and important.