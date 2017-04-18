« Photo

faun-songs: fishcake2012: womeninspace: NASA astronaut Karen…

faun-songs:

fishcake2012:

womeninspace:

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg is a self proclaimed crafter. A week ago she made a stuffed dinosaur from scraps on the space station. The little T-rex is made form the lining of Russian food containers and the toy is stuffed with scraps from an old T-shirt. While many toys have flown into space, this is the first produced in space.

Photos: Karen Nyberg, via CollectSpace

#i love this #i want her to fill the entire space station with handmade plushies#just floating everywhere…… plushies

my brain can hardly wrap around the fact that this plushie that was made outside of earth like. im seeing this w my own two eyes and its real and its glorious

