« Photo

thunderstruck9: Fernand Khnopff (Belgian, 1858-1921), Clématis,…

thunderstruck9:

Fernand Khnopff (Belgian, 1858-1921), Clématis, c.1914. Pastel on paper, 25.4 x 22.2 cm.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nW4RXS.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.