thunderstruck9: Fernand Khnopff (Belgian, 1858-1921), Clématis,…
Fernand Khnopff (Belgian, 1858-1921), Clématis, c.1914. Pastel on paper, 25.4 x 22.2 cm.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nW4RXS.
Fernand Khnopff (Belgian, 1858-1921), Clématis, c.1914. Pastel on paper, 25.4 x 22.2 cm.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nW4RXS.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, April 17th, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.