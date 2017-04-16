« totalspiffage: My therapist suggested replacing “is there anything I can do” with “what do you…
disorientedcatholic: Jesus, make my heart full today. My mind and body are in a lot of pain. I… »

lauwurens:there’s a million things i haven’t done, but just you…

lauwurens:

there’s a million things i haven’t done, but just you wait.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ojPrYY.

Tags: closer....

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 16th, 2017 at 8:33 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.