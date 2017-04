marykatewiles:

Craftversations is back, and at long last, my guest is Poe Party director William Joseph Stribling! Watch as we find out whether to call him Will or Joe, talk Poe Party and his other projects Bear With Us and Stellar People, and magicians. And stay tuned for part two coming Tuesday!

The best and final episode of Craftversations.

(Except for part 2.)

(Except MK says it’s not.)

