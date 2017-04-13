menderash:i saw a really cool butterfly expert man on PBS and was so in awe of him and his butterfly…

« travelgurus: Fairytale Forest Path at Chichester, Sussex,…
i saw a really cool butterfly expert man on PBS and was so in awe of him and his butterfly knowledge i tracked down the episode online to see how to spell his name and found his twitter and followed him, only for the next day to awaken to him having read not only my webcomic, but also my livetweets saying how i wanted to marry the butterfly man. he said he was flattered. anyway the moral of the story is please don’t underestimate how far down your twitter a bored entomologist will scroll, and also the internet was a mistake.

