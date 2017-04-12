« shipwreckedcomedy: This week’s podcast guest is the lovely…

gothiccharmschool: antolldubh: Luisa Casati with a greyhound…

gothiccharmschool:

antolldubh:

Luisa Casati with a greyhound by Giovanni Boldini, 1908.

Wardrobe goals. 

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2p61JIz.

Tags: boldini.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at 7:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.