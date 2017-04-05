Rules of World History Part 1

strixus:

So, a bunch of people expressed interest in me sharing this with everyone. Thus, I now publish for your reading pleasure the rules that I have come up with as a way of both teaching world history to college undergrads, and to explain world history to people who think it is too complex, too messy, or too boring.

Today, I am going to post Part 1: The Three Maxims of World History

Things Move People move Ideas move

Corollary to the First Three Laws: The order of the three above is important – Things will move from hand to hand without people moving any significant distance. People will move but leave behind old ideas. Ideas require the most energy to move of the three.

An example of each principle

