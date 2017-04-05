dollsome-does-tumblr:

how i know i am a truly next level insufferable nerd: whenever i see a seemingly ~nice~ jane austen novel quote about love or friendship or literary enthusiasm on, say, an internet graphic or a notecard or a throw pillow, i can’t just let it slide. i always have to complain about it. to cry out “CAROLINE JUST SAID THAT BECAUSE SHE WAS SO THIRSTY FOR DARCY, SHE DON’T CARE ABOUT READING” or “ISABELLA THORPE IS THE WORLD’S #1 HYPOCRITE, SHE OBVIOUSLY MEANS THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF THAT, WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU, GET THOSE WORDS OFF YOUR THROW PILLOW UNLESS YOU WANT IT TO BE A THROW PILLOW OF LIES.”