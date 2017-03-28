falseredstart: sitta-pusilla: asgardian–angels: @falseredstart…
@falseredstart @sitta-pusilla any idea what kind (generally) of bird made these tracks? I was at a park near a large body of water. Lots of gulls, geese… Saw some gull tracks though, looked nothing like this. Judging by the comparison to my shoes, the tracks were a few inches long each. Heading towards the water it seems. I’m in New Hampshire, btw. Photo was taken in the seacoast region.
-Thanks for any info!!
Hopefully @falseredstart (or anyone else better than me with tracks) can tell you, because I can’t. Definitely not one of the gulls, geese, or ducks since as you already said it’s anisodactyl.
You say the tracks were a few inches long with a long stride. Would you say the tracks could be ~6 inches with an ~8 inch stride? Or smaller than that? That would let us know whether we’re looking at a wading bird like a heron or egret…or one of the many many smaller possibilities that also have anisodactyl feet. At least I can say it doesn’t look like a Great Blue Heron track. They have that funky outer toe.
These are very cute feet! Alas, I am not a bird track expert either. From your size estimate and their spacing, I’d guess they belong to a crow strolling along the shore.
My first guess was also a wading bird like a heron, but their legs are so long– so the distance between each track would be much longer than the tracks themselves.
Let’s also summon @snailkites to weigh in.
Agree on the crow ID. I see American Crow tracks a lot, and this is what they look like.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nI0b6B.