Freedom Fighter, Bowery Electric (2000)

We hold these things to be true

Like a flock of sparrows flying over you

We plot and we plan

Burning oil like the world won’t end

Like the world won’t end

Another day, another world war

Find out walking through the grocery store

Watching bombs through the TV eye

Light it up like the Fourth of July

Like the Fourth of July

God’s on both sides

But I don’t break it when the bombs start flying

I know it’s just a symbol to you

You, you come on like a freedom fighter

You come on like a freedom fighter

Another gift from a far off friend

Coming at you from over the sand

That’s what the bellicose do

We try to reach the human in you

The human in you

God’s on both sides

Thank God we make them try

Don’t wake when the camera’s on you

You, you’ll go out like a freedom fighter

You’re gone like a freedom fighter

You’ll go out like a freedom fighter

You’ll go out like a freedom fighter

You’ll go out like a freedom fighter

Tags: 2359, bowery electric, freedom fighter, sometimes a song grows into context.