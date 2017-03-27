Freedom Fighter, Bowery Electric (2000)We hold these things to…
Freedom Fighter, Bowery Electric (2000)
We hold these things to be true
Like a flock of sparrows flying over you
We plot and we plan
Burning oil like the world won’t end
Like the world won’t end
Another day, another world war
Find out walking through the grocery store
Watching bombs through the TV eye
Light it up like the Fourth of July
Like the Fourth of July
God’s on both sides
But I don’t break it when the bombs start flying
I know it’s just a symbol to you
You, you come on like a freedom fighter
You come on like a freedom fighter
Another gift from a far off friend
Coming at you from over the sand
That’s what the bellicose do
We try to reach the human in you
The human in you
God’s on both sides
Thank God we make them try
Don’t wake when the camera’s on you
You, you’ll go out like a freedom fighter
You’re gone like a freedom fighter
You’ll go out like a freedom fighter
You’ll go out like a freedom fighter
You’ll go out like a freedom fighter
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nH0Zsy.
Tags: 2359, bowery electric, freedom fighter, sometimes a song grows into context.