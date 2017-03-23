stephenmcnallyphotography: The first day of winter Iced over…
The first day of winter
Iced over pond cold long dark days
Thermal warmth needed
Shot on film fuji acros 100
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nsK7Wg.
The first day of winter
Iced over pond cold long dark days
Thermal warmth needed
Shot on film fuji acros 100
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nsK7Wg.
This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 12:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.