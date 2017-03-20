zombeesknees: queerical: #i bet she used to think she was…

queerical:

#i bet she used to think she was above it too

WHY WOULD YOU POINT THAT OUT. but no like at first she looks up like “goddamn these naive idealistic youths” but then her gaze drops for a moment like “yea we’ve all thought that at one point. but thats not how the world works” and she looks back to the dag and eventually gives her the seeds like “i hope you’ll be able to stay above it”