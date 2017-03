just–space:

Moonset Viewed From the International Space Station : Expedition 47 Flight Engineer Tim Peake of ESA took this striking photograph of the moon from his vantage point aboard the International Space Station on March 28, 2016. Peake shared the image on March 30 and wrote to his social media followers, I was looking for #Antarctica hard to spot from our orbit. Settled for a moonset instead. js

