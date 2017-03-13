elodieunderglass: blatantnerdery: elodieunderglass: bbbbirds: …
1/13/17 @coldsunnyday The ducks aren’t actually green. They’re untrustworthy creatures, and they’re lying about what color they are. Don’t listen to them.
It’s an optical illusion called “structural color.” Their feathers are black. The fluffy side bits of the feathers (barbs) are also black. The little hooks that keep the barbs all lined up (barbules) are also black. There are microscopic little ridges (tubules) on the barbules that are also black. But the tubules are exactly the same size as a wavelength of green light, so instead of absorbing green light the way a black object should, they reflect it and the ducks look green.
If you put one of the ducks under a good enough microscope, you’d see that no individual part of it was actually green in any way.
Avian biology generally can’t produce blue or green pigments. Birds that look blue or green are lying about it. Don’t trust them.
Except for turacos. They’re actually green, and very pleased with themselves about it. Look at this guy, here’s a bird you can trust:
BIRD OF LIES
So when you do have a bird that has green feathers, what is going on?
There are two examples of structural colouration in birds.
One: iridescent green feathers i.e. mallard ducks (Anas platyrhynchos) – explained above
(source)
The green iridescence is a result of light refraction caused by the microscopic feather barbule structure. When you change the angle of the feather, the light changes the colouration of the feather.
Two: non iridescent green feathers i.e. Javan green magpie (Cissa thalassina)
(source)
This green is caused by a combination of two things. First, blue feathers are created by the barbs of the feathers refracting incoming light. Secondly, yellow carotenoids (pigments that give yellow feathers the yellow colouring) from the bird’s diet are needed. Magpies with diets lacking in these carotenoids or those who spend a lot of time in the sun revert back to blue feathers. The above photo shows an adult with chicks, and then a juvenile who hasn’t built up enough carotenoids yet.
The third option is, as stated above, something entirely different to structural colouration. It is found almost exclusively in Turaco species, and that is how the pigment gets its name of Turacoverdin. It has also been suggested that this pigment is/is related to the pigment that gives the Blood-pheasant, northern jacana and roul-roul partridge their green colour too:
(source)
(source)
(source)
Four facts:
1. The duck in the OP is a Cayuga. If you keep your Cayuga for long enough it may slowly turn white with age, so that around 10 years old it may be piebald!
2. Another color that is usually structural when seen in nature is blue – blue and green shades in nature are usually iridescence, not pigment!
3. The study of structural color is a key field of biophysics, necessary to advance LCD and e-paper technology, and a great snarky putdown for Physics Boys, who once again must bust their little primate brains for years to match the casual complexity of an average duck.
4. I am supposed to be saving feathers from my brown duck’s iridescent wing patches for a friend who studies structural color, but my brown duck is refusing to molt a single one of them!!!! Fucking duck!!!!!!!
How do Kakapo feathers work, then? Is it the same as the magpie? My brain is not awake yet and they’re the greenest birb.
I am not personally acquainted with ‘em but I think they’re non-iridescent green!
