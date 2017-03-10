bashieformaldehyde: coxicroquette: earthsong9405: My…

earthsong9405:

My interwebz is down so I figured I’d go ahead and post this up. I’m really proud of this. For my Screen Design class, we had to take a fairytale and retell it in however we wanted in storyboard form. I chose the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Just as a heads-up, I’ve replaced the bears with Ursa Major/Ursa Minor, the constellation based on a bear.

I could always tell the story myself, but I figured I should let the art do the talking and only answer questions if you’re curious about it. The only hint I’ll give is to pay attention to the faces of the characters. ;D

This sucker took me 3 days to work on. I’m dead, man. ;_;