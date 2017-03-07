world-comes-to-an-end: max-swell: slightlycrookedletters: annekewrites: manicpixieninjaturtle: do…

max-swell:

slightlycrookedletters:

annekewrites: manicpixieninjaturtle: doingoxyinchurch: Don’t make fun of right-wing children. Don’t bully right-wing children. Don’t scream at, lecture, or swear at right-wing children. I say this because I was that child. I was the child forced by my parents to stand outside of clinics holding signs that say “Abortion Kills Children.” I was the child who went to church every Sunday and could parrot every bull shit argument opposing gay marriage. I sounded smart. I sounded like I formed those opinions on my own. The reality was I was being psychologically abused. I was brainwashed and indoctrinated. I had no sense of self until I was much older. I had been wiped clean and filled with garbage. I have PTSD in part because of my childhood. Today, I am telling you, that those children NEED you! They need you to show love and patience and compassion. They need you to guide them out. Those children holding those signs are children begging to be seen. See them. To add – this is a tactic right-wingers use to push their kids further right! The kids see well-meaning lefties being assholes and think “wow, I guess my parents were right, lefties ARE bad people who don’t think of the well being of the children and attack the underdog” etc., for real, these are kids and have in all likelihood experienced some degree or other of cult conditioning/abuse. My husband was raised in this way. All of this is accurate. This. This was my childhood. Except for the few people who asked things like why I believed the thing or pointed me towards better information, people tended to be angry and, due to being isolated and indoctrinated, I couldn’t understand why. It’s like you’ve been wearing red-tinted glasses for your whole life, and you just think everything is red or reddish. And people keep getting mad at you for saying things are red, when (to you) they are clearly red, your parents assure you they’re red, and that anyone saying differently is trying to trick you. This isn’t the case for every child that grows up in a right-wing household, but it often was for me.

Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

Do NOT harass, assault, or laugh at children and adolescents who are out street preaching, handing out pamphlets, holding signs, etc.

Leave them alone. If you’re mad, tell their parents off. Not them. They’ll go through hell already when they’re older and start realizing how fucked up their indoctrination was. And they’ll wonder why no one tried to save them, be kind to them, or see them for what they were really going through.

Don’t blame children and young people for their own indoctrination and abuse.

I was brainwashed. I was taught that we had to go out and do this in order to have clean consciences, to feel like a good and godly person. I was taught this was the loving thing to do for other human beings, to save them from themselves, to stand up for what was right.

And I was taught that if I did it right, other people would harass and attack me. When that happens, you are only confirming to kids that the outside world is dangerous, wicked, and foolish, and that they’re doing the right thing.