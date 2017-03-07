« brinconvenient: sabbatine: atsirhc: smalllittlekitty: The man…
In the 2-minute long video Emily Dickinson’s Guide to Spending the Holidays Alone, Emily Dickinson says approximately 355 words.

In the 2-hour long feature, Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party, Emily Dickinson says approximately 218 words.

I’d love a followup short where she’s back home after the party decompressing with a glass of wine. Then I realized that would be difficult. Then I realized no, that complicating circumstance would make it even *cooler*.

Then I wondered, what if she’s been that way the whole time? Maybe the others at the party are always overlooking her because she’s only intermittently visible. Her Guide to Spending the Holidays Alone takes on new meaning.

Is she even aware of her circumstance?

