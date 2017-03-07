auliicravalhogifs:

auliicravalhogifs: Auli’i Cravalho corrected their [paparazzi] pronunciation of her name on the Oscars Red Carpet 2017. Shoutout to @masha-russia for explaining to me what they actually said! *starts singing nobody’s perfect*

Tags: so, anyway, a sad aspect of Tumblr memetic propagation, is that the original miscaptioned gifset, cannot be retrieved or corrected, at least not if people continually reblog it, just putting it out there, that she didn't say 'you were told', she said, you were close, which honestly makes a lot more sense.