« “In a rule-of-law society, government allegations of criminal activity must be followed by proof and…”
exploratives: »

audreyhepbuns:Fiery the angels fell. Deep thunder rolled around…

audreyhepbuns:

Fiery the angels fell. Deep thunder rolled around their shoulders, burning with the fires of Orc.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mypcAs.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 7th, 2017 at 1:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.