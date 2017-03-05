« cosmoanimato:Gramma Tala
fyeahtolkienladies: make me choose↳ anonymous asked: éowyn or… »

Photo

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2msVZau.

Tags: politics, redacted, okay now I need to watch it.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at 12:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.