fyeahtolkienladies: make me choose↳ anonymous asked: éowyn or…
make me choose
↳ anonymous asked: éowyn or arwen
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lPcsm9.
make me choose
↳ anonymous asked: éowyn or arwen
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lPcsm9.
Tags: a+ actual tolkien quote would recommend.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 5th, 2017 at 1:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.