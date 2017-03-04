truth-has-a-liberal-bias:

liberalsarecool: Intelligence Community closing in on Trump. #DeepState #ShittingHimself Trump is such a sad, pathetic little child.

One of the interesting things about this is that a month into his term he apparently still doesn’t understand how FISA wiretaps work (assuming that’s what this is about), or even the more basic distinction between the proper roles of the justice department and White House in an ongoing criminal investigation. And not just that he’s violating those norms, but apparently isn’t even aware they exist.

There’s obviously a rich and varied body of evidence at this point as to his inability to carry out his oath of office in any meaningful sense. But this is another piece of that picture.

Tags: politics, redacted.