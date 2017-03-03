msknope: How did you know when you were in love with your…

How did you know when you were in love with your husband?

I remember calling my sisters and telling them about Paul and I couldn’t – I remember feeling like,

“I can’t stop talking about him,” like I was talking about him all the time. But I wasn’t aware,

really,

of how I was feeling yet. I just knew I was like,

compulsively talking about this guy. One of my sisters was like, “Who is this person?” But yeah. I don’t know if it was a definitive moment. It was just so easy. There was nothing hard about it.

That’s the thing about falling in love,

too. Sometimes one person falls really hard,

like I felt like [Paul] fell really hard earlier. You fell really hard and I was like, “Whoa. He’s really going there.” And I felt it too,

but I wasn’t quite ready to vocalize it. And then like 6 months later,

I was PANICKED in love. Like,

panicked and fraught with “I can’t even deal with these feelings.” But he had already been like “We’re together and that’s great! There are no problems here.” That’s our love story.

That’s beautiful.

[Laughs] Is it? No,

it is beautiful. I love it. I do. (x)