spc eco – fuck you

Fuck you
You don’t fool me or anybody
Fuck off
You don’t fool me or anybody

Don’t need to feel
Like time is real
I let you down
You
Don’t need to feel
Your dying need
To make it better
Don’t need to make sense
Don’t need to get loud
No need to make a sound

Don’t need to hear
You made it clear
I’m getting tired
Don’t
Be fake to people
Living down and out
I see you in the highest places
Don’t
Need fame
or live
In vain
I boast
The deck of cards

Don’t need to make a scene
Don’t need to get loud
No need to make a sound

Fuck off
You don’t fool me or anybody
Fuck you
You don’t fool me or anybody

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, February 25th, 2017 at 12:01 am

