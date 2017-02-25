spc eco – fuck youFuck youYou don’t fool me or anybodyFuck…
spc eco – fuck you
Fuck you
You don’t fool me or anybody
Fuck off
You don’t fool me or anybody
Don’t need to feel
Like time is real
I let you down
You
Don’t need to feel
Your dying need
To make it better
Don’t need to make sense
Don’t need to get loud
No need to make a sound
Don’t need to hear
You made it clear
I’m getting tired
Don’t
Be fake to people
Living down and out
I see you in the highest places
Don’t
Need fame
or live
In vain
I boast
The deck of cards
Don’t need to make a scene
Don’t need to get loud
No need to make a sound
Fuck off
You don’t fool me or anybody
Fuck you
You don’t fool me or anybody
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mvcwHo.
Tags: 2359, spc eco, rose berlin, dean garcia, fuck you, respectfully submitted, i see you in the highest places.