spc eco – fuck you

Fuck you

You don’t fool me or anybody

Fuck off

You don’t fool me or anybody

Don’t need to feel

Like time is real

I let you down

You

Don’t need to feel

Your dying need

To make it better

Don’t need to make sense

Don’t need to get loud

No need to make a sound

Don’t need to hear

You made it clear

I’m getting tired

Don’t

Be fake to people

Living down and out

I see you in the highest places

Don’t

Need fame

or live

In vain

I boast

The deck of cards

Don’t need to make a scene

Don’t need to get loud

No need to make a sound

Fuck off

You don’t fool me or anybody

Fuck you

You don’t fool me or anybody

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mvcwHo.

Tags: 2359, spc eco, rose berlin, dean garcia, fuck you, respectfully submitted, i see you in the highest places.