flamethrowing-hurdy-gurdy:

I’ve had teachers in uni who would ask you questions about your work in a way that didn’t encourage answering and made you feel like shit instead. My biggest concern when teaching is to not do that, not make the student feel attacked and mocked for their ‘ignorance’. You don’t write a thesis about your own art while you create it, you’re not prepared for meta. You most often feel it inside you and draw answers from that feeling. And sometimes you really need to be encouraged to not be satisfied with your own comfort, to ask yourself additional questions- this is where the mentor comes in.

What you can’t do is make the student feel like you’re trying to ‘gotcha!’ them with questions that you’ve pre-determined the answers to. If you ask, you’re supposed to want to hear out the answer, whether it comes instantly or after three days of reflection. All prejudices, bias and assumptions aside, you gotta be willing to listen to their thoughts after you challenge them to think.