Coraline, Rose BerlinI see you thereAnd I wonder how and…

Coraline, Rose Berlin

I see you there

And I wonder how and why

I’m here I see her there

Always wanted

Always wanted someone who’d

Pay me attention

Oh well now I’ve got it

So why do I feel so alone?

We are small but we are many

We are many we are small

We were here before you rose

And we will be here when you fall

Inside her eyes

There’s nothing

But a face

No complexion and no life

Even though I can’t see

What she’s thinking

I can tell

Somehow I see her there

We have teeth and we have tails

We have tails and we have eyes

We were here before you fell

And we will be here when you rise

Other mother

See me cry

Have pity

All I want is to be at home

There’s nothing

There

