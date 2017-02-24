Coraline, Rose BerlinI see you thereAnd I wonder how and…

« lazyjacks:Reliance, circa 1903Detroit Publishing Company…

Coraline, Rose Berlin

I see you there
And I wonder how and why
I’m here I see her there
Always wanted
Always wanted someone who’d
Pay me attention
Oh well now I’ve got it
So why do I feel so alone?

We are small but we are many
We are many we are small
We were here before you rose
And we will be here when you fall

Inside her eyes
There’s nothing
But a face
No complexion and no life
Even though I can’t see
What she’s thinking
I can tell
Somehow I see her there

We have teeth and we have tails
We have tails and we have eyes
We were here before you fell
And we will be here when you rise

Other mother
See me cry
Have pity
All I want is to be at home
There’s nothing
There

