« quiet-nymph: by J C Mills Photography on Flickr

stephiramona:“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can…

stephiramona:

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. ”
– Martin Luther King jr

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2mmAepr.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 1:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.