« floodedaperture: Red Rock Canyon (2014-2015) All photos by…
mostlythemarsh: Painter »

tastefullyoffensive: #TinyTrump is my new favorite meme.

tastefullyoffensive:

#TinyTrump is my new favorite meme.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lt87HQ.

Tags: politics, redacted, put this on a billboard, visible from mar a lago.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 17th, 2017 at 10:32 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.