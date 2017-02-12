windandwater: They were come to the Desolation of the Dragon,…

« kit-harington: Emily Blunt attends the 70th EE British Academy…
They were come to the Desolation of the Dragon, and they were come at the waning of the year.

–J.R.R. Tolkien, The Hobbit, Chapter 11

