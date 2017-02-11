wigmund: From National Wildlife Federation Photo of the Week;…

From National Wildlife Federation Photo of the Week; October 8, 2012:

Ontario Orange

Ontario is known for its spectacular fall colors. Don Johnston came across this hillside of maples and spruces near Dorset in the Muskoka region of the province, southwest of Algonquin Provincial Park. He quickly photographed the scene while wispy clouds hugged the treetops. “There are plenty of photo opportunities in this area,” the Ontario resident says. He used a Nikon D3x and a 200-400mm lens.