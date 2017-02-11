crossconnectmag: Watercolor by Janine Gallizia Janine Gallizia…

« susuwatori: The Sea of Decay

Watercolor by Janine Gallizia

Janine Gallizia is a world renowned watercolor artist.  Originally from Australia Janine paints beautiful pictures of sometimes slightly unconventional subjects, for watercolors at least. In addition to painting she also founded the magazine The Art of Watercolour and she judges art shows.  Janine Gallizia also teaches watercolor.

