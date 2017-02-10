congressarchives:

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the 25th Amendment!

Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution did not clarify,

in the event of a vacancy in the Presidency, whether it was only the

“powers and duties” of the President that devolved onto the Vice

President or if the office itself did, too.

Before passage of the 25th Amendment,

succession was determined by legislation. Congress passed laws at

various times establishing the President pro tempore of the Senate, the

Speaker of the House, or the Secretary of State as third in line for the

Presidency.

