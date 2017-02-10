amuseoffyre:

highwaytohell-a:

every time I remember about this spectacular moment, it just makes me happy (and also proud) that this joke was most probably written by an openly gay man (Chris Kelly) and performed by an open lesbian woman (Kate Mckinnon) in live tv. and that is just glorious.

This is how you take an SNL skit: with humour and acknowledgement that you’ve cocked up along the way. Not by being a pissbaby about it on twitter all night long