« werspicey:Red-breasted NuthatchA rarity for me. First one I have…

amuseoffyre: highwaytohell-a: every time I remember about this…

amuseoffyre:

highwaytohell-a:

every time I remember about this spectacular moment, it just makes me happy (and also proud) that this joke was most probably written by an openly gay man (Chris Kelly) and performed by an open lesbian woman (Kate Mckinnon) in live tv. and that is just glorious.

This is how you take an SNL skit: with humour and acknowledgement that you’ve cocked up along the way. Not by being a pissbaby about it on twitter all night long

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2kCSzQM.

Tags: politics, hrc ftw, redacted.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 11:51 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.