« sylvia-morris-reblogs: *happy dance*The Australian Society of Authors has a showcase of…
orlandobloom: “So comes snow after fire, and even dragons have… »

jaybushman: (via Mary Kate Wiles (@mkwiles) • Instagram photos…

A photo posted by Mary Kate Wiles (@mkwiles) on

jaybushman:

(via Mary Kate Wiles (@mkwiles) • Instagram photos and videos)

Over the past few years, as I’ve worked on various projects, I’ve pitched @marykatewiles for more of them than I can recall. Today, I finally got to work with her again. 

And you know what was the best part? The number of people who came up to me at the end of the day and said things like “She’s really great” and “Wow, she’s fantastic” and “What a pro!” And I was like SEE I TOLD YOU! I TOLD YOU ALL! 

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2lv7hqU.

Tags: 😀.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 11:08 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.