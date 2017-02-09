jaybushman:

(via Mary Kate Wiles (@mkwiles) • Instagram photos and videos)

Over the past few years, as I’ve worked on various projects, I’ve pitched @marykatewiles for more of them than I can recall. Today, I finally got to work with her again.

And you know what was the best part? The number of people who came up to me at the end of the day and said things like “She’s really great” and “Wow, she’s fantastic” and “What a pro!” And I was like SEE I TOLD YOU! I TOLD YOU ALL!