“This is just the clearest statement of what has been obvious for months. President Trump sees the United States and his family businesses as a fully integrated entity because he is President. Remember, just a few days ago the President’s wife argued in court that a disputed and subsequently retracted article damaged her ability to take advantage of the business opportunity of being First Lady. That literally means that her public office is a thing of specifically quantifiable monetary value to which she has been wrongly deprived and for which is seeking compensation. He is the state. He is the business. That may sound dramatic and even hyperbolic. But look at Spicer’s own words. They’re not. As I’ve been saying, stop talking about ‘conflicts of interest’. Those are guide rails meant to help ethical people to stay ethical or unethical people put on a show of it. There’s no show here. Trump is openly using the Presidency as the world’s greatest marketing opportunity. Happily, there are some signs his efforts to punish companies that don’t enrich him and his family may be backfiring. But that’s irrelevant to the question of intent. He’s openly doing this. The only question is who helps him and who refuses to accept this as a normal state of affairs.”

– Three Dimensional Integration

(via dendroica)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k4S1zS.

Tags: politics, redacted, i phoned my congressional rep's local office today, which i've been doing weekly, not enough I know, but today's call was interesting, i was pushing impeachment and the need to stand up to the open corruption, that josh is talking about here, and greg (the staffer I was talking to), kept me on the phone asking more questions, asking for more specifics, what did I want the congressman to _do_?, and we actually had a conversation, I was trying to just say my few targeted points, but we ended up talking for 19 minutes, greg said he's been doing this for 16 years, stretching back through my rep's predecessor, and he said he's never seen anything like the public outrage, the closest he remembers was during the iraq war, but that was nothing like this.