imaginarycircus replied to your quote: This is just the clearest statement of…

I’m glad you’re calling! I haven’t called Elizabeth Warren’s office because we all know where she stands in this mess. But I feel like calling and pushing for impeachment is good. Although people with Rep need to push hard because it won’t happen w/o Rep rebelling.

Good luck with your storm. And good luck to us all with the nor’easter bearing down on the republic.

