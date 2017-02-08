« monaedroid: Janelle Monáe for GQ Magazine Photos by Pari…
Being a personal ranking of the films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar

Not what I think will win, but rather what would win if it were based solely on my opinion.

1. Moonlight
2. Arrival
3. La La Land
4. Hidden Figures
5. Hacksaw Ridge

Have not yet seen:

Manchester by the Sea
Fences
Lion
Hell or High Water

Tags: wankery, note that I'm not dissing any of these, there were things I liked a lot in all the films I've seen, and obv. I don't have any valid opinion of the ones I haven't seen, my partner in crime dearly loves la la land, and she has convinced me there are valid rebuttals, to the things that kept me from liking it more, and with hidden figures, the main issue I had with it is probably quite me-specific, in that I'm a space-exploration geek, and had a hard time with what felt to me, , hacksaw ridge had a sweet love story, before it became dedicated to cartoonish depiction of carnage, I'll probably see lion next, and hopefully will see the others before the oscars.

