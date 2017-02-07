you’re 54???? you’re older than my mom holy shit I did not expect that
It’s true! You’d think I would have learned better by now…
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k0S67C.
It’s true! You’d think I would have learned better by now…
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2k0S67C.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 9:28 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.