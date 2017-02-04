windandwater:

@lies​ replied to your post: Suddenly finding yourself in an alternate dimension, you led a 20-year insurrection against an evil autocracy, prevailed over great odds, were acclaimed a heroine, then returned to find no time had passed on our earthly plane. Wow. I knew it was useless to keep secrets. That was exactly it. There was also a ring and a sword and a dark lord and something about the end of the world, but I’ll save that story. It wasn’t very original.

Fortunately no one believes a word I say on this site. Your secret is safe.

